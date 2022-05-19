Makhaula makes case for Truter to stay at Usuthu

AmaZulu midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has urged club chairman Sandile Zungu to keep interim coach Brandon Truter as he feels they enjoy working with him.

Makhaula said they have developed a good relationship with Truter who took over from Benni McCarthy and managed to guide the club to the top eight with one match to spare.

With rumours that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been included in the shortlist of candidates to take over at Usuthu, Makhaula said he would instead be happy to continue working with Truter next season.

“I will be happy to work with Truter, he is the right coach and you can see he is someone who is down to earth,” Makhaula told the media. “He is not someone who talks too much like coach Benni McCarthy. Benni will tell you something if he doesn't want it, but Truter is quieter and he is a coach who wants to win every game.

“He uses a similar style to Benni but there are different things you see and as a player, you must adjust to all the coaches. I think we have adjusted well to him and we can be happy to work with him going forward.”

After finishing in the second place last season under McCarthy, Usuthu struggled to replicate the same performance this campaign and the midfielder said this was because teams figured them out.

“Teams have figured us out this season, how we play, and studied our players who always score, like Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela and Lehlohonolo Majoro,” Makhaula said. “So after studying them, they knew when they closed Mulenga and Memela then the team was not functioning as it used to be.

“Also, I think playing in the CAF Champions League also contributed because the guys were tired like playing in that competition then after two days you play a league match. But as a player, you must adjust to all situations to be always ready... whether you play after two or three days you must always be ready and stay fit.”

Usuthu will finish the season with a home match against KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Saturday's fixtures (all matches kick off at 3pm)

Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala; Chiefs v Swallows, FNB; Stellenbosch v CPT City, Danie Craven; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Galaxy, Nelson Mandela Bay; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth.