Desperate campaign to save water as Mandela Bay grinds towards day zero

As day zero looms large for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, urgent appeals are going out to the thousands of residents who will be impacted.

In mass appeals through public posters, online platforms and even mobile loudhailers, residents are being asked to cut their water consumption to 50 litres per person per day.

The metro’s director of water distribution, Joseph Tsatsire, said while they were not implementing water-shedding, as was being done by the nearby Kouga municipality, almost half the metro was already experiencing water shortages in “red areas” — places fed by the western dams that are fast running dry.

He said the metro’s water consumption was 278 megalitres per day, while there was only 230 megalitres available, mainly from the Gariep Dam.

“The metro will experience water disruption or intermittent supply because the available resources are less than the usage. It means that if the consumers reduce consumption to 230 megalitres the metro will avoid the so-called day zero in the red zone,” Tsatsire explained.