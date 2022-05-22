Toddler dies, two men critically injured in bus accident after rugby match
Thirty-four others suffer minor injuries
A toddler was killed and two men critically injured when a bus carrying a rugby team, staff, supporters and family members crashed down an embankment in the southern Cape after its brakes failed.
Thirty-four other passengers suffered injuries in the accident, which happened in the Wilderness area on Saturday evening.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the bus was found down an embankment, lying at an 80-degree angle on its side having crashed through a private residence's deck.
“A three-year-old toddler was unfortunately found to have suffered fatal injuries and declared dead on arrival by Metro EMS. Two men in their 30s were found entrapped in the vehicle and in a critical condition,” Campbell said.
Campbell said it is believed the bus was travelling back to Wittedrift close to Plettenberg Bay after a rugby match at Nelson Mandela University Saasveld, near George.
“They had apparently taken this road through the back of Wilderness to connect to the N2 as the Saasveld road is closed due to flood damage,” Campbell said.
The injured required advanced life support interventions and were taken to George Provincial Hospital for further care, Campbell said.
“Thirty-four men, women and children also were treated and transported to hospital for minor injuries by all services on the scene. The SA Police Services were also on the scene for further investigations,” Campbell said.
TimesLIVE