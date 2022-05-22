Toddler dies, two men critically injured in bus accident after rugby match

A toddler was killed and two men critically injured when a bus carrying a rugby team, staff, supporters and family members crashed down an embankment in the southern Cape after its brakes failed.

Thirty-four other passengers suffered injuries in the accident, which happened in the Wilderness area on Saturday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the bus was found down an embankment, lying at an 80-degree angle on its side having crashed through a private residence's deck.

“A three-year-old toddler was unfortunately found to have suffered fatal injuries and declared dead on arrival by Metro EMS. Two men in their 30s were found entrapped in the vehicle and in a critical condition,” Campbell said.