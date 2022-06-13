KZN cop arrested for claiming lost gun was stolen

A 46-year-old police officer was arrested for lying about losing his firearm, claiming he was robbed by three men.

In a statement on Sunday, the office of the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner reported the man was charged with perjury and defeating the ends of justice for the false claim he made on June 8 at the Mariannhill police station.

“The suspect allegedly reported that he was returning from work when he was approached by three unknown men outside his house in Savanah Park. He was held up by the suspects who demanded his service pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition,” the statement reads.