Cop killed at Cape Town hospital was multitalented, mourners told at memorial service
The shooting of Const Donay Delano Phillips in a Cape Town hospital has robbed SA of a great talent.
On Friday, mourners at a memorial service at the Life Church in Sea Point heard about the 32-year-old’s love for music and sport and his leadership qualities.
Phillips’ elder brother Shane, said the slain cop was disciplined and dedicated to his work and family.
Phillips joined the police service in 2016 and worked at Harare police station in Khayelitsha before being transferred to Sea Point in 2020.
“He created wonderful artworks,” said Shane.
“His artworks received recognition from a number of institutions. I think his love for art also gave him a great sense of fashion. He managed to design his own outfit for his matric ball.”
Phillips tried his hand at several things before joining SAPS. “He started media and graphic design ... and achieved his diploma in 2010.”
After working in a clothing shop for three years, “between 2013 and 2016, Donay [tried his luck in] the cut-throat music industry. He and his close friend started a hip-hop duo called Swaggatude. They were rappers. They managed to release one album. Donay also did beats for that album and the artwork for the album. They also auditioned twice for SA’s Got Talent at the time.”
Shane said his brother was proud to be a police officer.
“It was definitely what he wanted to do. One can even say that he saw it as his calling. On one of his WhatsApp posts was a picture of a police star, he had the following caption: ‘To some, this is just a star, to others, it is a family crest.’ And I think that sums it up beautifully.”
Shane said Phillips got engaged on March 6. “Donay will be remembered as a gentleman who was raised in a home that instilled in him solid values and principles.
“With those values and principles he paved his way through life. He greeted everyone with a warm and friendly smile. He was very respectful. He was well-disciplined and tackled everything he did with utmost pride and dedication.
“Donay was also a God-fearing man who lived his life by faith. He had a deep love for his family. He had a very special bond with his parents, he communicated with them daily and ensured that they are taken care of at all times.”
Phillips was also passionate about rugby and soccer. “He was a passionate supporter of the Springboks and always wore his emotions on his sleeve whenever they played.
“I remember how proud he was when he had the opportunity to escort the Springboks to the Cape Town Stadium when the British and Irish Lions toured here in 2021.
“These are the memories we will cherish forever.”
Phillips and two patients were shot at the New Somerset Hospital on Saturday when another patient allegedly grabbed his service firearm and opened fire. The two patients died on the scene. Phillips died of his injuries on Sunday.
Former police officer Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, was arrested in connection with the incident. He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on three murder charges and charges of robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. His case was postponed to June 30 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
