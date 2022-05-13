Cop killed at Cape Town hospital was multitalented, mourners told at memorial service

After working in a clothing shop for three years, “between 2013 and 2016, Donay [tried his luck in] the cut-throat music industry. He and his close friend started a hip-hop duo called Swaggatude. They were rappers. They managed to release one album. Donay also did beats for that album and the artwork for the album. They also auditioned twice for SA’s Got Talent at the time.”

Shane said his brother was proud to be a police officer.

“It was definitely what he wanted to do. One can even say that he saw it as his calling. On one of his WhatsApp posts was a picture of a police star, he had the following caption: ‘To some, this is just a star, to others, it is a family crest.’ And I think that sums it up beautifully.”