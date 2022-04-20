Man relieved to see Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and his ex-wife charged again

Justice Mudau, the man who alleged his wife tried to kill him with the assistance of cop-turned serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, said he is relieved his ex-spouse and Ndlovu will finally get their day in court.

Nomsa Mudau and Ndlovu are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, Mudau’s ex-husband, who had opened the case against the pair in 2018, said over the years he had gone from pillar to post, trying to ensure the case did not disappear. It was withdrawn from the court roll that year.

Ndlovu was a police officer at the Norkem Park police station in Kempton Park and had reportedly become friends with Mudau.

According to Justice Mudau, the two allegedly hatched a plan to see him murdered in his home, leaving his wife to cash in on insurance policies.

Ndlovu is currently behind bars for similar crimes.