KZN cop arrested for alleged deadly assault on his mother

A woman died after her policeman son allegedly savagely assaulted her and locked her in her Clermont township house, west of Durban, over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Tuesday said the policeman was arrested.

“It is alleged that a police officer stationed at KwaDabeka community service centre badly assaulted his mother and locked her in the house at the weekend. The grandmother’s helper and little child who were in the house allegedly escaped through the window to plead for help from neighbours,” she said.

Khoza said the woman, identified as Greta Xaba, allegedly suffered frequent assaults at the hands of her son.