×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Parly antics soil our hard-won freedoms

By Sowetan - 13 June 2022 - 09:39

The scenes of violence witnessed in parliament last week were a sad reminder of how the more things change, the more they stay the same.

We had not seen such chaos in the chambers since the days of former president Jacob Zuma, who left the office at the height of serious allegations of state capture. At the time, parliament – the legislative arm of the state – had degenerated into a farce and disgrace where decorum no longer existed and sittings were characterised by insults and brawls...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'