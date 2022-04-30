×

Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs

30 April 2022 - 09:41
Acting Table Bay Harbour station commander Lt-Col Vincent Zaba faces three counts of corruption, three counts of defeating ends of justice and one count of providing ammunition to a person not allowed to possess it.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent. 

The agent allegedly paid Lt-Col Vincent Zaba R20,000 for the safe passage of drugs during a sting operation in October and November 2021.

Zaba, 54, is the acting commander of the Table Bay Harbour police station.  He is also accused of selling 25 rounds of ammunition to the agent for R2,000.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the anti-corruption unit arrested Zaba at work last Friday. He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on the same day.

“The alleged offences were committed during October and November last year when the officer was stationed at Cape Town central police station,” said Traut.

“Corruption in the SAPS will be eradicated with all our might and we will not harbour criminals among our ranks.”

Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said Zaba was released on R15,000 bail.

Ntabazalila said Zaba faces three counts of corruption, three counts of defeating ends of justice, and a charge of providing ammunition to a person not allowed to possess it. The case was postponed to July 12.

