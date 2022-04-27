×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State cop faces criminal charges for allegedly faking man’s arrest

By TIMESLIVE - 27 April 2022 - 09:48
A Free State police constable and his accomplice are charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
A Free State police constable and his accomplice are charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Free State police officer was arrested alongside a man who he allegedly helped lie to his employer about missing work after being arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Constable Petrus Nnetlane and Mollo Phillip Lucas were charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

“They were arrested on April 21 2022 by the Hawks in Bethlehem. This was after Lucas had reportedly failed to show up at his workplace for duty on March 31 2022.

“In a consequent disciplinary hearing Lucas presented an admission of guilt form issued by Constable Nnetlane under suspicious circumstances. In the form it was stated that on the day in question Lucas was arrested and given an option to pay a fine or appear in court at a later date for a common assault charge,” said Singo.

The company decided to investigate further and approached the Hawks,

“The Hawks investigation revealed Nnetlane colluded with Lucas to issue the form. It was revealed that in the form Nnetlane used particulars of a non-existent police official.”

The two men appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate’s court and were released on R500 bail each. 

TimesLIVE

Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks

The breakthrough comes as a result of ongoing investigations led by the Hawks with support from the Skukuza Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa tells parliament of his shame over SA’s fears relief funds will be looted

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is embarrassed that what is top of mind for South Africans during a time of disaster is that funds meant to help ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...