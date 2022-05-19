×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect who allegedly shot undercover metro cop is arrested after negotiations with his family

19 May 2022 - 14:10
A JMPD officer was shot while on duty on Tuesday . File photo.
A JMPD officer was shot while on duty on Tuesday . File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A suspect who allegedly shot an on-duty undercover Joburg metro police officer in Hillbrow has been apprehended after negotiations with his family.

The man, who had fled to KwaZulu-Natal, eventually handed himself over at the Hillbrow police station on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they had subsequently established that the suspect worked for a security company in Johannesburg which then communicated with his family. The family then confronted him and convinced him to hand himself over to the police.

“Negotiations with the suspect’s family were put in place ... working hand in hand with the police for the apprehension of the suspect,” he said. 

The officer was shot on Tuesday at 2.20am while conducting crime prevention patrols.

“Undercover officers spotted eight suspicious males standing outside a building at Claim Street between Kotze and Esselen Streets,” said Fihla.

He said police activated the blue lights on their vehicle, tactically approached and requested to search the men. While conducting the search, one man ran away.

“Officers gave chase and while in pursuit the male shot at the officers. One officer was shot, sustaining injuries to his chest and hip. The suspect dropped his firearm and fled the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Fihla said the suspect was charged with attempted murder and will likely appear in court soon. 

JMPD acting chief Thulani Khanyile and some staff visited the injured officer on Wednesday.

“We went to see him, he’s really positive about his recovery, which is going well. He is still in ICU at the moment, but he should be transferred to the general ward soon,” said Fihla.

TimesLIVE

Cop killed at Cape Town hospital was multitalented, mourners told at memorial service

The shooting of Const Donay Delano Phillips in a Cape Town hospital has robbed SA of a great talent.
News
5 days ago

Bullets fly outside Umlazi church in shoot-out between off-duty cop and robbers

Four men will appear in court this week after a shoot-out outside a church in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, left congregants' vehicles damaged and an ...
News
1 month ago

KZN police officer shot dead while driving to crime scene

A 33-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police officer was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth, south of Durban, while on his way to attend to a crime ...
News
1 month ago

Cop dies after dramatic shoot-out with Rosettenville CIT heist suspects

A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday, as cops foiled a cash-in-transit heist, ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case