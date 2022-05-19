Suspect who allegedly shot undercover metro cop is arrested after negotiations with his family

A suspect who allegedly shot an on-duty undercover Joburg metro police officer in Hillbrow has been apprehended after negotiations with his family.

The man, who had fled to KwaZulu-Natal, eventually handed himself over at the Hillbrow police station on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they had subsequently established that the suspect worked for a security company in Johannesburg which then communicated with his family. The family then confronted him and convinced him to hand himself over to the police.

“Negotiations with the suspect’s family were put in place ... working hand in hand with the police for the apprehension of the suspect,” he said.

The officer was shot on Tuesday at 2.20am while conducting crime prevention patrols.

“Undercover officers spotted eight suspicious males standing outside a building at Claim Street between Kotze and Esselen Streets,” said Fihla.

He said police activated the blue lights on their vehicle, tactically approached and requested to search the men. While conducting the search, one man ran away.

“Officers gave chase and while in pursuit the male shot at the officers. One officer was shot, sustaining injuries to his chest and hip. The suspect dropped his firearm and fled the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Fihla said the suspect was charged with attempted murder and will likely appear in court soon.

JMPD acting chief Thulani Khanyile and some staff visited the injured officer on Wednesday.

“We went to see him, he’s really positive about his recovery, which is going well. He is still in ICU at the moment, but he should be transferred to the general ward soon,” said Fihla.

TimesLIVE