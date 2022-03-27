Bullets fly outside Umlazi church in shoot-out between off-duty cop and robbers

Four men will appear in court this week after a shoot-out outside a church in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, left congregants' vehicles damaged and an off-duty policeman and two suspects wounded.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened at P Section after an evening service on Friday.

Three of the suspects accosted the police officer and a woman, stealing their cellphones.

“One of the suspects attempted to steal the police officer's firearm and there was a shoot-out. During the shooting, the police officer was shot in the leg and thigh.