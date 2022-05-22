Body of 74-year-old man found almost five months after arrest of his alleged murderers

Suspected stolen items advertised by a neighbour led to the arrest of three suspects for the murder of a Durban man, 73-year-old Ken Price — almost five months after the incident.

The investigation also finally led to the victim's body being found on Friday in a mortuary in Richards Bay.

He was reported missing by family members on December 6 2021 after they failed to get hold of him at his home on Oliver Leese Road in Malvern. He lived alone.

According to police, Price was reportedly last seen on November 17.

When Malvern detectives arrived at his house they noticed blood stains, but the victim was nowhere to be found. It was established that some of the victim’s belongings including two bikes, a DVD player, tools and other items were stolen, police said in a statement.

Earlier in May , police received information that a neighbour was advertising motorbikes, belonging to Price, for sale.