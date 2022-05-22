Body of 74-year-old man found almost five months after arrest of his alleged murderers
Suspected stolen items advertised by a neighbour led to the arrest of three suspects for the murder of a Durban man, 73-year-old Ken Price — almost five months after the incident.
The investigation also finally led to the victim's body being found on Friday in a mortuary in Richards Bay.
He was reported missing by family members on December 6 2021 after they failed to get hold of him at his home on Oliver Leese Road in Malvern. He lived alone.
According to police, Price was reportedly last seen on November 17.
When Malvern detectives arrived at his house they noticed blood stains, but the victim was nowhere to be found. It was established that some of the victim’s belongings including two bikes, a DVD player, tools and other items were stolen, police said in a statement.
Earlier in May , police received information that a neighbour was advertising motorbikes, belonging to Price, for sale.
“Police proceeded to the neighbour’s house, searched the premises and found items belonging to the victim. He led the police to Savanah Park and Chatsworth where two other suspects were arrested,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.
“They were also found in possession of the victim’s belongings. They claimed to not know the whereabouts of the victim when they were questioned. The suspects aged 22 and 31 were arrested and charged for possession of stolen property.”
The suspects appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on May 16 and were remanded in custody.
It is alleged that the victim was attacked in his home by the suspects who assaulted him with a hammer on the body and head.
The body was covered with plastic, before his attackers drove to Richards Bay where they dumped him in bushes.
“The decomposed body was recovered on December 7 2021 at Maguzulu area in Empangeni,” Gwala said.
