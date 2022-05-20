Wanted kidnap suspect a serial violent offender
Hlongwane got two paroles, including one for murder
A convicted murderer — out on parole and wanted in connection with the disappearance of a six-year-old girl — was previously set free after serving half his sentence for another conviction for attempted murder.
Today, 20 days since little Bontle went missing, Sowetan can reveal that Collen Hlongwane’s parole last November was his second bite at freedom, despite his run as a hardened criminal. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.