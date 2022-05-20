Wanted kidnap suspect a serial violent offender

Hlongwane got two paroles, including one for murder

A convicted murderer — out on parole and wanted in connection with the disappearance of a six-year-old girl — was previously set free after serving half his sentence for another conviction for attempted murder.



Today, 20 days since little Bontle went missing, Sowetan can reveal that Collen Hlongwane’s parole last November was his second bite at freedom, despite his run as a hardened criminal. ..