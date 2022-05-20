Dead toddler never had a birth certificate, says private investigator

A specialist investigator probing the death of two-year-old Germiston toddler Chevonne Avril Rusch says her existence had not been legally registered.

Police said they were called to a clinic in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, last week where they were informed the child had been brought to the facility by her future stepfather. She was certified dead on arrival.

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the child had bruises on her body.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cornelius Stephanus van Niekerk.