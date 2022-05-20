The deadly cost of ineptitude
We are angry. Livid, in fact. Because our government’s incompetence or inefficiency is not victimless.
It is too often a matter of life and death...
We are angry. Livid, in fact. Because our government’s incompetence or inefficiency is not victimless.
It is too often a matter of life and death...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.