Traditional healer sentenced to life in jail for burning girlfriend alive in 2021
A North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her in the abdomen several times while she was burning has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The North West High Court, sitting at the Mogwase regional court, sentenced Thapelo Ramoruki to life for the murder of Tsholofelo Tsheko, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his month-old child.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to a further six years for pointing a firearm.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the sentences would run concurrently.
On January 12 2021, Ramoruki drove with Tsheko, their baby and Tsheko’s younger brother to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.
“He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer for that purpose. They then performed the ritual and subsequently moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
At the dam, Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, but then pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.
“He further instructed them to wait in the car. He then poured [petrol on] the girlfriend and set her alight. He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Tsheko’s younger brother saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. He then took off with the car to seek help.
“Police were also called and the suspect was arrested on the scene. Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital, where she received medical attention but died on January 13 2021.”
The postmortem report determined the cause of death as multiple injuries caused by stab and burn wounds.
In aggravation of sentence, advocate Sello Maema asked the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence as there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to justify that.
Judge Tebogo Djaje said there was a huge outcry over gender-based violence and femicide and courts should restore the faith of communities regarding such serious offences.
The director of public prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, welcomed the conviction and lauded the police and prosecutor for their hard work.
“This should be a stern warning to those who may want to commit a similar offence that the criminal justice system is serious in dealing with gender-based violence and femicide and the abuse of women and children,” she said.
TimesLIVE
