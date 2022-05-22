EC police commissioner appoints senior manager to oversee Namhla Mtwa murder case

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene has announced that a senior manager has been appointed to oversee the Namhla Mtwa murder case.

Mtwa was gunned down on her driveway in Mthatha in April as she arrived home from work.

Her sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, recently appealed on social media for justice for Namhla as no arrest had been made yet.

Sanga alleged her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long term partner of 17 years, and shared photos showing the violence she allegedly endured during the relationship on social media.

The provincial commissioner said a senior manager at the level of a brigadier is now overseeing the case, ensuring there is a regular engagement between the detectives and family members of the deceased to provide constant feedback on the ongoing investigation.

Mene has asked anyone with information to come forward.

“Members of the family and the public are therefore assured that Namhla’s case is in the hands of capable and professionally trained detectives. With the support and response demonstrated by the community and various formations in every corner of our province and outside its borders, we are optimistic that a breakthrough in this particular case will be made.

“An appeal is also made that whoever possesses critical information that will add value to the work of the investigating team and further lead to the arrest of the suspect, should please share it with the lead investigator,” Mene said.