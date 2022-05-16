Murder trial to start anew because of crucial blunder by KZN magistrate

A murder trial should start anew before a different magistrate after the magistrate who dealt with the case committed an irregularity, the high court in Pietermaritzburg ruled on Friday.

The high court said the irregularity was committed when the magistrate failed to give the accused an opportunity to either testify or close his case during a trial within a trial.

Nhlonipho Mabaso was charged with one count of murder at the Greytown regional Court.

When the trial commenced in 2019, the prosecutor advised the magistrate that the state intended leading evidence of a statement Mabaso had made to a magistrate. The defence objected to the presentation of such evidence on the basis that it was inadmissible as it was not made freely and voluntarily by the accused.