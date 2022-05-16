North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive found guilty of murder

A North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her while she was alight was on Monday found guilty of murder.

Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was convicted in the North West high court, sitting at Mogwase regional court. In addition to the murder conviction, he was found guilty of pointing a firearm.

He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Wednesday.

It is alleged that on January 12 2021, Ramoruki – who is a traditional healer — together with his girlfriend Tsholofelo Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for their child.

He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer.

After performing the ritual, they moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home.