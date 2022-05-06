Oscar Mabuyane accuses ANC national leaders of causing divisions in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has accused ANC national leaders of causing divisions in the province.

Briefing media at the East London ICC on Friday, Mabuyane said the province had long been used as a pawn by leaders who wanted to lead the party nationally.

“The Eastern Cape has been treated like this for a long time. We’ve been taken for a ride [and] we’ve been taken for granted that if people are interested in leading national they must come here in the Eastern Cape and find whatever little piece they can have,” he said.

Asked if he was referring to ANC treasurer-general (TG) Paul Mashatile’s deputy president ambitions, Mabuyane said he would not like to be drawn into conclusions, adding it was tantamount to bringing the national executive committee (NEC) into disrepute.

“I’m not sure about the ambitions of the TG and we work with him. Surely at work there will be challenges getting this done with speed the way we’d like. What we appreciate is every time there’s a misunderstanding a platform is created [to talk about it].

“Our frustration is we’ve met a lot without getting things processed properly as per the decision we’ve arrived at. I won’t be drawn into that conversation,” Mabuyane said.

The provincial conference is taking place this weekend and will see Mabuyane go head-to-head with his former ally Babalo Madikizela.

Top of the agenda has been the disputes with branches in the Dr BW Rubusana and Chris Hani regions and their eligibility to participate in the conference.

Frustrated by the bottleneck at the national dispute resolution committee level, Mabuyane said the matter raised by branches had been taken to national late 2021.