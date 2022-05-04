ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference to go ahead as planned
The ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference will go ahead as planned this weekend in East London. This was confirmed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Wednesday.
Asked if the provincial conference was going ahead as planned, Mabe responded via text: "Yes, it is."
In a dramatic turn of events, ANC coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi requested an urgent meeting on Monday with the party’s top bosses to discuss outstanding matters that included the eligibility of persons with outstanding matters in the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeal on whether they can participate.
On Wednesday at 2pm, the national executive committee (NEC) delegates to the provincial conference convened a meeting with members of the provincial task team (PTT) to discuss a way forward.
While many speculated the provincial conference would be postponed, it emerged around 5pm that the conference would go ahead.
Former allies Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, running for the chairperson position, with Mabuyane seeking a second term, have divided the province into two factions.
Those aligned to Madikizela have emerged as the most spirited slate, calling themselves the “Maliya” lobby group, named after a gospel song the group has made popular on social media.
Since lobbying started, the Maliya slate has taunted Mabuyane’s faction with the slogan “Akabuyi”, loosely translated “he’s not returning for a second term”.
In the lead-up to Wednesday’s meeting, an ANC insider accused Ngcukayitobi of deliberately attempting to postpone the meeting as their faction’s numbers were not adding up.
The insider said there were a number of disputes still sitting with the national office which could inadvertently affect Mabuyane’s numbers.
Certain branch general meetings were disputed by disgruntled members in Dr WB Rubusana and Chris Hani regions, which prevented certain branches from both regions from convening meetings. This means some branches in the regions will not be able to participate in the conference.
Last month, Sowetan's sister publication Daily Dispatch reported that the name of an incarcerated prisoner had allegedly appeared on a list of members in good standing at an ANC branch general meeting in ward 38 of the Dr WB Rubusana region.
Mabuyane is said to enjoy support from Chris Hani, OR Tambo and Dr WB Rubusana regions, which have expressed support for his re-election as ANC chair. While unclear, under deceased former regional chairperson Scara Njadayi, Sarah Baartman also supported Mabuyane prior to Njadayi's death .
Meanwhile, Madikizela has the support of Alfred Nzo, Nelson Mandela Bay, Joe Gqabi and Amathole regions.
Another ANC insider said it was unclear yet who the disputes favoured but added both sides would be affected. “The dispute committee seems like it’ll lean towards one side. However, that committee doesn’t take sides. If you contravene rules, they deal with you."
Speaking during the ANC’s meeting, another insider said both lobby groups did not want to postpone the conference. “Neither group wanted to appear weak, so everyone was in agreement,” the insider said.
The ANC conference is expecting between 1,400 and 1,600 voting delegates, but the number will only be confirmed once a verification report is submitted.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.