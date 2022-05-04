ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference to go ahead as planned

The ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference will go ahead as planned this weekend in East London. This was confirmed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Wednesday.

Asked if the provincial conference was going ahead as planned, Mabe responded via text: "Yes, it is."

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi requested an urgent meeting on Monday with the party’s top bosses to discuss outstanding matters that included the eligibility of persons with outstanding matters in the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeal on whether they can participate.

On Wednesday at 2pm, the national executive committee (NEC) delegates to the provincial conference convened a meeting with members of the provincial task team (PTT) to discuss a way forward.

While many speculated the provincial conference would be postponed, it emerged around 5pm that the conference would go ahead.

Former allies Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, running for the chairperson position, with Mabuyane seeking a second term, have divided the province into two factions.

Those aligned to Madikizela have emerged as the most spirited slate, calling themselves the “Maliya” lobby group, named after a gospel song the group has made popular on social media.

Since lobbying started, the Maliya slate has taunted Mabuyane’s faction with the slogan “Akabuyi”, loosely translated “he’s not returning for a second term”.

In the lead-up to Wednesday’s meeting, an ANC insider accused Ngcukayitobi of deliberately attempting to postpone the meeting as their faction’s numbers were not adding up.

The insider said there were a number of disputes still sitting with the national office which could inadvertently affect Mabuyane’s numbers.