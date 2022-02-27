Oscar Mabuyane supports calls for a peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine war

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has added his support to the call for a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday made a call for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between the two countries which is threatening to lead to what some suggest will be “World War 3".

Ramaphosa was addressing the Intergovernmental National Litigation Forum in Pretoria on Friday.

Mabuyane was speaking on Saturday in his capacity as the ANC Eastern Cape chairperson during an extended provincial executive committee meeting which was also attended by Ramaphosa.

“We too, President, join you and the millions of voices that are calling for calm to be restored and for the conflict to be mediated as soon as possible. The urgent and most pressing task in the situation is the protection of innocent lives, particularly women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups who often become victims of a conflict they didn’t create.

“We are also calling for an end to the expansion of the military presence of Nato led by the US not just in Ukraine but in other parts of the world as this is an act of provoking war,” said Mabuyane.