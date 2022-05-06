×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

BLOG | The ANC Eastern Cape conference

Follow all the latest news from the ANC elective conference

06 May 2022 - 13:36
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Convener Oscar Mabuyane and Dr Aaron NEC member Motsoaledi ahead of the EC Conference in East London
Convener Oscar Mabuyane and Dr Aaron NEC member Motsoaledi ahead of the EC Conference in East London
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has accused ANC national leaders of causing divisions in the province.

“It's difficult for me to discuss issues of money. I don’t have money. I have never been in the ANC for money. I am not exposed to money, so people who have money can speak better on the money politics and exchanging of money,” said Mabuyane.

Anticipating the other faction belonging to Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking a second term as provincial chair, would offer bribes in exchange for votes, Madikizela told his supporters to accept the money, but turn around and continue to vote for him.

Five years ago the premium seaside establishment in the Eastern Cape was the site of a bloody brawl dubbed the “festival of chairs” where ANC members fought, literally, for power in its second-biggest province.

This weekend, the stakes are much higher for the party as premier Oscar Mabuyane will face off against former ally and MEC Babalo Madikizela for the role of provincial chair.

Trending

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...