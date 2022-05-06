BLOG | The ANC Eastern Cape conference
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has accused ANC national leaders of causing divisions in the province.
"Siyamazi xa ebona uBabalo uyoyika. Jonga nangoku usemaphepheni uyangcangcazela." #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/L9nVrMIxbt— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 6, 2022
Motsoaledi says he can't deny there are ANC members who have bribed others for votes. However, he says this hasn't been proven. "Just like we've heard of brown envelope journalism." #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/ika9yImetb— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 6, 2022
“It's difficult for me to discuss issues of money. I don’t have money. I have never been in the ANC for money. I am not exposed to money, so people who have money can speak better on the money politics and exchanging of money,” said Mabuyane.
Anticipating the other faction belonging to Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking a second term as provincial chair, would offer bribes in exchange for votes, Madikizela told his supporters to accept the money, but turn around and continue to vote for him.
Madikizela addresses his supporters. He says now is not the time for speeches but action. #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/1injxGsmr3— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 5, 2022
Preparations are in full swing for the ANC provincial conference this weekend. The “Maliya” slate aligned to Babalo Madikizela, contesting the position of provincial chair are at the Absa stadium in East London this evening. #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/cerT0UOUTl— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 5, 2022
Five years ago the premium seaside establishment in the Eastern Cape was the site of a bloody brawl dubbed the “festival of chairs” where ANC members fought, literally, for power in its second-biggest province.
This weekend, the stakes are much higher for the party as premier Oscar Mabuyane will face off against former ally and MEC Babalo Madikizela for the role of provincial chair.