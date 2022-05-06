ANC gears up for Eastern Cape conference

Outcome of the provincial conference may have major consequences for Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as party leader

As traders set up stalls to sell ANC regalia, a handful of party members were milling around the East London International Convention Centre, the scene of one of the ANC’s most eagerly anticipated provincial conferences this weekend.



Five years ago the premium seaside establishment in the Eastern Cape was the site of a bloody brawl dubbed the “festival of chairs” where ANC members fought, literally, for power in its second-biggest province...