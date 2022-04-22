×

South Africa

Eastern Cape conference must take place in the next week

Mashatile sends letter instructing the gathering be held no later than April 28

22 April 2022 - 12:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.
ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: Mark Andrews

The ANC Eastern Cape conference is set to take place in the next seven days.

This was confirmed by the party's provincial task team (PTT) convener Oscar Mabuyane on Friday. Mabuyane, the ANC Eastern Cape chairperson, is also the premier of the province.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile wrote to the province's coordinator, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, instructing the provincial conference be held no later than April 28.

In text messages to the Sowetan, Mabuyane said he could not confirm the exact date yet as a PTT meeting was still underway.

The provincial conference that would have seen Mabuyane and MEC and former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela go head-to-head for the position of chair was initially scheduled to take place this weekend at the East London International Convention Centre.

But due to a number of disputes lodged with the National Dispute Resolution Committee from branches, this resulted in the provincial conference being delayed.

Meanwhile, Mabuyane's supporters are expected to be at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday for a headcount for delegates that will attend the 9th provincial conference.

The headcount will include delegates from all regions in the Eastern Cape to give Mabuyane a clear indication of how many supporters are in his corner.

The province has 701 branches but only 642 qualified to attend the conference.

