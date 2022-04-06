Eastern Cape head of education department suspended over textbook delays, forfeiture of R200m grant

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has suspended the head of the department of education, Naledi Mbude, over the delay in delivering textbooks and the forfeiture of a R200m grant meant for school infrastructure.

Mabuyane informed Mbude, in a letter dated April 5, which TimesLIVE has seen, that she has been suspended on full pay “as a precautionary measure pending investigations at the department of education”.

This follows an order by the high court in Makhanda on March 15 instructing the department to ensure all pupils attending public schools in the province be provided with textbooks and stationery by the end of last month.

Pupils have not been provided with top-up textbooks since schools reopened in January. Top-up textbooks are used to replace those lost, damaged or stolen.

The court action was brought by Khula Development Forum, represented by the Legal Resources Centre.

While all learning teaching support materials had to be delivered by March 31, Sunday Times Daily reported on Monday that a snap survey by the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA of 400 schools in the province revealed 113 of those that responded by last Friday had not received textbooks.