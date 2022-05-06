Chiefs coach Zwane still hopeful about Champions League qualification
Despite their recent unconvincing league run of four losses and one win, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane remains hopeful of Caf Champions League qualification next season.
A win over on-form and recently crowned DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday is key to their mission of leapfrogging second-placed Royal AM and Cape Town City to second spot at the end of the season.
Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday to end their four-match losing streak.
The win over Dan Malesela’s Gallants kept Chiefs in the race for the second spot finish on the log table because Royal AM and Cape Town City dropped crucial points on Wednesday.
Zwane’s men are fourth in the standings with 42 points, three points behind Royal and City, who are second and third on the log table respectively.
“As a club of Kaizer Chiefs' calibre, we try to give our best all the time and I think we have done our best but it hasn’t been enough this season,” Zwane said.
“I think as long as we have three games left we will focus on ourselves and take one game at a time. We hope that we will be able to find the results. It’s all about that right now.”
Royal lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United while the Citizens were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United in Port Elizabeth.
“And other teams as well are doing us a favour in terms of collecting maximum points. Royal AM lost and Cape Town City drew as well. So, it’s all up to us now. It’s in our hands and we just have to keep our minds in a positive space when we grind out the results,” Zwane said.
“It looks positive so far and as long as there’s hope, I think anything is possible and we are looking forward to getting a [positive] result [against Sundowns] because that will help us going into the last two games.”
All the teams are left with three games before the season is wrapped up.
The match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will kick off at 5.30pm and fans are waiting eagerly to see if Amakhosi will give champions Sundowns a guard of honour before the clash.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.