'Keep their bribe money but vote the right way', Babalo Madikizela tells supporters
"Take the money but do the right thing and remain focused."
Addressing his supporters in the early hours of Friday morning, ANC Eastern Cape chair hopeful Babalo Madikizela said they should not to be swayed by bribes, instead they must take the bribe but vote the right way.
Anticipating the other faction belonging to Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking a second term as provincial chair, would offer bribes in exchange for votes, Madikizela told his supporters to accept the money, but turn around and continue to vote for him.
Speaking at Absa stadium in East London, Madikizela said: "They will give you money because they are part of the establishment. They are the haves.
"They have money, the have everything. This is the most important conference of the ANC in the history of the province. Therefore we must not lose focus, we must be disciplined.
Preparations are in full swing for the ANC provincial conference this weekend. The “Maliya” slate aligned to Babalo Madikizela, contesting the position of provincial chair are at the Absa stadium in East London this evening. #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/cerT0UOUTl— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 5, 2022
"You will be bribed. You will be given money, keep the money and go spend it on Monday. Take the money and go vote. When we close conference on Sunday, you can go shopping, actually you can give them petrol money because by Sunday, it'll be finished," Madikizela said.
Gathered at the stadium on Thursday were delegates from Nelson Mandela Bay, Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Amathole, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo. Delegates sang struggle songs with the entire crew in high spirits.
The group was addressed by the top five of the Maliya slate which included Andile Lungisa who is running for provincial treasurer, Terris Ntutu the provincial secretary hopeful and Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe wo is running for deputy secretary.
Also present at during Thursday's headcount which lasted until the early hours of Friday morning was former MEC and provincial task team member Sindiswa Gomba who is currently on step-aside due to the Mandela funeral funds fraud case.
Gomba, seemingly has an axe to grind against Mabuyane as the directive came from his PEC. Former MEC economic development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo was also present.
Addressing the crowd, Ntutu said no one was fighting anyone but added they were simply practising the ANC's democratic processes.
Madikizela addresses his supporters. He says now is not the time for speeches but action. #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/1injxGsmr3— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) May 5, 2022
"We're not contesting because we hate anyone personally but for the past four years our province was known for the suspension of comrades and redeployment of comrades.
"Contradictions in the movement aren't taking us forward and we're not going to have comrades arrested because we want them to step-aside," he said.
Mabuyane is a staunch supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa and was one of the architects of his victory at the party’s national conference in Nasrec in 2017.
Therefore, the outcome of the provincial conference may have major consequences for Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as party leader.
Mabuyane’s support appears to have waned, with some who previously supported him jumping ship to back Madikizela
On Friday morning, the provincial task team is expected to meet with the NEC members at the ICC to discuss matters pertaining to conference readiness as well as disputes from two regions – Dr BW Rubusana and Chris Hani – some of whose branches say they have been sidelined from participating in the conference.
While some are anticipating conference delays, those close to Madikizela are adamant conference will conclude its business by Sunday.
Registration for branches starts from 10am on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.