How effective was the international travel ban?

The World Health Organization has spoken on travel bans imposed by several countries during the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, calling for an end to the practice and adoption of travel measures based on risk assessments.

The organisation resolved at the eleventh meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee recently that “the failure of travel bans introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time”.

“The implementation of travel measures (such as vaccination, screening, including via testing, isolation/quarantine of travellers) should be based on risk assessments and should avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers”.