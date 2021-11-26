Asian and European countries, alarmed by new Covid-19 variant, tighten curbs

Asian and European countries rushed to tighten restrictions on Friday after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in SA, with Singapore and India announcing stricter border controls and more rigorous testing.

The variant has a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Scientists are still learning about the variant, first identified at the start of this week, but the news pummelled financial markets, with stocks in Asia suffering their sharpest drop in three months and oil plunging more than 3%.

The variant, called B.1.1.529, has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Britain temporarily banned flights from SA, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.

Singapore swiftly joined Britain, with the health ministry saying it would restrict arrivals from SA and countries nearby as a precaution.

Italy imposed an entry ban on people who have visited a group of southern African states, including SA, in the last 14 days.