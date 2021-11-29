Travel ban keeps grannies from their grandkids, splits families, makes business fear the future

And so when SA was taken off the red list and international travel became possible again earlier this year, the family rented a large holiday home in Somerset West for a three-week family break over Christmas to enable them to reconnect. The sudden reimplementation of the travel bans has left them completely gutted.

“I called my mom this morning and she has not been able to stop crying for her loss ... those toddler years. This was going to be a chance to get something back, and it’s gone. She is now literally in mourning,” Koorts said.

Their pain is shared by Joy Lloyd, a widow who lives alone in a retirement home in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape, and was set to leave on December 9 to spend a few months in Wales with her two daughters and grown grandchildren, whom she hasn’t seen in two years.

When SA was taken off the red list, Lloyd jumped at the chance to see her faraway loved ones, and splurged on her first business-class ticket.

“I paid for the whole trip and filled out all the forms — physical and online. I ordered and paid for the tests I was required to take before leaving and again two days after my arrival. I sorted the extra travel insurance they want because of my age,” Lloyd said.

“I told them, ‘My goodness, I still ride horses. Why do you think I’m going to fall over?’" said the feisty grandmother, who turns 80 in February.

“I miss my family terribly and I was very down on Saturday. But you’ve just got to get on with things, there’s nothing we can do about it. We’re all in the same situation and completely helpless,” she said.

Her family is extremely close and in regular contact, they were used to seeing each other every six months or so until the pandemic.

Lester Adams, who — with business partner Connor Wolstencroft runs the Slow and Low Meats stall at the weekend Neighbourgoods Market that operates from the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town’s Woodstock — has also been hard hit.

Their popular food stall is beginning to take off, with increasing support from Cape Town locals and incoming tourists. He said large tour groups from various countries have started arriving, and news from the Makers Landing V&A food community was that 30 cruise ships would be arriving in Cape Town in the next few weeks.