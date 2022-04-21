×

South Africa

'Department has no money to hire more social workers'

Social development deputy director-general Khumbula Ndaba told the parliamentary committee on Wednesday there was no money to hire social workers

21 April 2022 - 09:39
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

A lack of funds is impeding the department of social development's ability to hire more social workers.

Social development deputy director-general Khumbula Ndaba told the parliamentary committee on Wednesday there was no money to hire social workers...

