Omicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas at home

While there are no reliable figures for the number of Zimbabweans in SA, about 200,000 live here on a special permit for asylum seekers.

Chibaya's firm would normally send four buses a day to Zimbabwe in December, each carrying up to 60 passengers on the two-day trip. Now it sends one, sometimes with as few as five people on board, he said.

He and other drivers at a central Johannesburg bus station said the loss of business had made it hard for them to support their families.

Many Zimbabweans, among them Munashe Chikomo, were hoping to make their first trip home since the start of the pandemic.

The 30-year-old Cape Town-based marketing manager last visited his parents and younger brothers in February 2020 and now feels locked out of his country.

“It was horrible,” he said of learning he couldn't go.

“You can't restrict us from coming home.”

Reuters