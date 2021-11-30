Continued fight against Covid-19 requires all hands on deck
Unscientific decision to ban travel to SA contravenes international cooperation
Our scientists and transparent leadership in managing Covid-19 should be celebrated and not punished as we learn to live responsibly with Covid-19.
It is not a time for knee-jerk decisions and panic. Our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and leaders in the government, are entirely correct in keeping SA at Level 1 while prioritising vaccination for all those who access public spaces. A possible fourth wave has been expected for some time. Managing the pandemic with covid protocols and increasing the number of vaccinated citizens rather than restrictive lockdown levels that further negatively impact the economic plight of ordinary South Africans are what we need now when many sectors are beginning to return to a new form of normal operations...
