Travel bans punish SA for its excellent science, says international relations

The SA government said it had noted the announcements by several countries to institute temporary travel restrictions on the country and parts of the continent.

This comes after this week's detection of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The UK was the first to impose a travel ban on Southern African countries on Friday.

Travellers from SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi have also been banned entry to the US and numerous other countries.