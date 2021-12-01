Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA

The World Health Organisation has lambasted countries across the globe for victimising SA in the wake of it revealing the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The variant has been found in 23 countries at the moment, the WHO said, but a backlog of cases across the globe could reveal its presence in several more.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Thursday: “It is deeply concerning to me that SA and Botswana are being penalised.”

He thanked the two countries for “detecting, sequencing and reporting so rapidly” on Omicron, and said that a “blanket travel ban will not prevent the international spread of the virus and will place a heavy burden on livelihoods”.