Value for money or subpar service? Actor returning from SA questions quarantine meals in UK

Imagine the feast one person could have if they spent more than R4,800 on three meals for a day.

Eswatini-born English actor Richard E Grant was appalled when he paid the equivalent — £228 — for a tuna and cucumber sandwich, two bangers and a tomato-onion mix sauce (in a tinfoil container), chips, couscous, a samoosa (or omelette — one can't tell from the picture) and a juice box at a quarantine hotel at Gatwick in the UK on Saturday.

The actor, best known for his roles in the hit movie Withnail and I and more recently in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Loki, complained about the meal on his Instagram account.

Grant, 64, is forced to spend the remainder of 10 days at the four-star Holiday Inn after visiting his mother, Leonne Esterhuysen, 90, in Southern Africa when the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in SA. The ensuing panic saw the region added to the UK government’s red list.

His 204,000 followers were shown a picture of his unappetising meals as he bemoaned what he said was food that would be valued at about £20 (R425) a day.