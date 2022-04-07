Police reservist slapped with sobering sentence for trying to quash drunk driving case

A former Western Cape police reservist has been handed a five-year jail sentence for attempting to interfere with a drunk driving case.

The Mossel Bay magistrate’s court sentenced Leon Moses Miller, 60, on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Miller was bust in a 2014 sting operation after taking money from a local pub owner who faced drunk driving charges.

“Miller was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team on June 19 2014 following a sting operation where he was to receive the balance of the money meant to make a 2014 case of drunken driving against the owner of a local pub and restaurant go away,” said Hani.