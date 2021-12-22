South Africa

Female cop arrested for 'banging husband’s head against headboard'

22 December 2021 - 10:31
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Ipid said the 41-year-old man, a police sergeant, was treated at Mediclinic in Welkom. Stock photo.
Ipid said the 41-year-old man, a police sergeant, was treated at Mediclinic in Welkom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A female police officer has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted her husband at their home in Welkom in the Free State, says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said it was alleged the captain arrived at home in Bedelia from work on Monday and started swearing at and assaulting her husband.  

“It is alleged she banged her husband's head several times against the headboard.”

Langa said the 41-year-old man, a police sergeant, was treated at Mediclinic in Welkom.

The woman is expected to appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Free State policeman allegedly shot girlfriend nine times, then himself

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, head, arm, leg and breast on Wednesday, by her boyfriend, a policeman, in the Free State, Ipid ...
News
2 weeks ago

Former cop sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting in hard lockdown

A man has been sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment for the murder of a civilian in Katlehong while the Ekurhuleni Metro Police ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Cops accused of crime are a symptom of a broken public service'

The number of police officers facing criminal charges is a symptom of a bigger organisational problem, which has gripped the ranks of the public ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell