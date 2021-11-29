'Cops accused of crime are a symptom of a broken public service'

'No accountability at the highest levels of government'

The number of police officers facing criminal charges is a symptom of a bigger organisational problem, which has gripped the ranks of the public service.



This is according to Jakkie Cilliers, founder of the Institute for Security Studies in reaction to statistics revealed by the Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko last weekend. ..