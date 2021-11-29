South Africa

Ipid investigating cop who ‘shot girlfriend six times during argument’

29 November 2021 - 09:34
Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said an officer has been arrested and his firearm confiscated after he allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend six times. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after an officer allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend six times in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the officer has been arrested and his firearm confiscated.

“It is alleged the girlfriend went to the police officer’s house and found the boyfriend with another woman sleeping in the house. An argument ensued and the officer shot at the woman, who died on the scene,” said Langa.

“Ipid is collecting information. We need to find out the age of the deceased, the rank of the officer and his age and the place where it happened,” she said.

She said it was reported the officer had no previous history of domestic violence.

