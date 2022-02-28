Taxi driver claims life ruined by police beating

Khumalo still seeking justice for 'wrongful arrest'

An Ekurhuleni taxi driver has been left unable to provide for his family after he was assaulted and left with serious injuries in what seems to have been a case of mistaken identity.



Bhekabakhe Khumalo, 42, of Vosloorus on the East Rand, was assaulted, allegedly by police, during an arrest in 2016...