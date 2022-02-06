Gauteng motorist tried to stop 'drunk' cop before he drove van into man

When the policeman did not stop at a red robot, the motorist flagged down the officer.

“The passenger in that car asked the officer to stop the van because they could see that the police driver might cause an accident. He then got out of his car and asked the police officer to give him his car keys so he can drive him to the nearest police station. The police officer refused to give him the car keys and immediately drove off.

“As he was driving, the car hit an unknown male, who was riding a bicycle. The police officer did not stop. He continued driving and the other driver followed him,” Langa said.

The motorist immediately reported the incident to the police.

Officers from Vanderbijlpark were able to stop the policeman and arrest him.

“He was arrested for drunk driving. A case of culpable homicide was also opened,” Langa said.

TimesLIVE