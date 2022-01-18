Ipid defends decision not to arrest policeman

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will criminally charge the police officer (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2022-01-18-police-killed-my-daughter-like-a-dog-mom-wants-justice-for-her-late-daughter/) on duty for failing to report a fatal hit-and-run incident that involved Tsakane SAPS members in Ekurhuleni.



Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the unit cannot make arrest because the directorate does not have all the information about what happened on the scene. She said Ipid is investigating cases of culpable homicide and attempted murder. ..