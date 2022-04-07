The right support is freedom

As a young Black woman, freedom to me has meant different things at different stages of my life. What is freedom today may not be freedom tomorrow. In my fitness journey, for example, when I first started working out, freedom meant being able to take up space in the weights section at the gym, which is usually filled with men. It meant overcoming my fear of looking like I don’t know what I’m doing.

It then evolved into my not being afraid to lift heavy and grow muscle, and to live by my own standards of what I want my body to look like. Today, it has evolved into my feeling comfortable enough to wear what I want when working out and being unapologetic about my fashion choices, which include a crop top and shorts on some days and a baggy top with a hoodie tied around my waist on others.

And as the concept of freedom continues to evolve, so do the essentials that promote it — including something as simple as a sports bra.

The sports bra has gone from being a general bra for exercise to a fashion statement, a statement of fitness. We all know the aesthetic of buying a smoothie after gym while rocking a pair of high-waisted tights.