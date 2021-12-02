Free State policeman allegedly shot girlfriend nine times, then himself

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot nine times by her boyfriend, a policeman, in the Free State.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, head, arm, leg and breast on Wednesday.

Ipid national spokesperson Grace Langa said the 39-year-old police sergeant was on duty when he allegedly fired a shot into his mouth and died after his girlfriend was shot.

“It is alleged that on December 1 at about 4.35pm the suspect, who is now the deceased, arrived at his parental house at Lusaka section, Tumahole, and was on duty travelling in a state vehicle,” she said.

The girlfriend arrived, followed by the policeman's brother.

“He then gave his brother money to pay a DStv account. It is alleged his brother then left the house and suddenly, while he was outside, he heard [gunshots] inside the house. He went back to see what was happening and when he got to the house, the suspect fired a shot in his direction and he ran away. It is suspected that the shot was fired to get him away from seeing what was happening in the house,” she said.

Langa said the suspect had one gunshot wound in the back of his head and there were 10 empty cartridges on the scene.

She said an autopsy was performed on Thursday. “Investigations are continuing, we don’t yet know the motive.”

