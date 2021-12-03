Former cop sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting in hard lockdown

A man has been sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment for the murder of a civilian in Katlehong while the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) was enforcing the Covid-19 level 5 lockdown in 2020.

Siphiwe Ndlovu, a former police officer who was a security guard at the time, was sentenced in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday to 25 years for murder, five years for each of three counts of attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years for possession of ammunition without a license.

Sibusiso Amos was fatally shot inside his property during an argument with EMPD officers chasing patrons from a nearby tavern.

“Amos was shot at close range with live ammunition while standing behind a locked burglar gate. The bullet was fired from one of the EMPD officers' shotgun,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said three children in the house were wounded during the shooting.

Ndlovu told the court he picked up the shotgun soon after an officer fell down during an attack by members of the community.