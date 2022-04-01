Family still mourn death of parents from Covid-19

As SA reached a grim milestone of recording more than 100,000 Covid-19 deaths this week, a Pretoria woman recalled the time she lost both her parents, one a nurse, in a space of 10 days to the virus.

On Wednesday SA reached 100,020 Covid-19 deaths.

Nozizwe Maditla, 45, who lives in Mamelodi, lost her father on January 5 2021 and 10 days later her mother followed.

Maditla’s mother, Catherine, was a nurse at Tembisa Hospital and was 61 at the time she died of Covid-19 while her father, Peter, 64, worked at the department of basic education offices in Pretoria. Maditla said her parents lived with her siblings, twins aged 32, in Mamelodi.

“My father went to hospital on December 19 2020 because of flu. He tested and his results came back positive. My mother went to test as well and she also tested positive. Her condition was not severe and she took her medication,” she said.