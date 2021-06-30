Parents disrupt lessons at crumbling Mamelodi school

Parents at a Mamelodi school, east of Pretoria, disrupted lessons on Tuesday in a protest for the refurbishment of the old primary school.

The parents gathered at the gates of Zakhele Primary School and turned away pupils, demanding that the Gauteng department of education must urgently prioritise the school and its crumbling structures...